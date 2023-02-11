 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FY24 inflation forecast conservative, can benefit from low oil prices: Das

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 11, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

The Indian central bank has forecast that headline retail inflation may average 5.3 percent in 2023-24

On February 8, the RBI released its latest inflation forecast as part of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has admitted that the central bank’s inflation forecast for the next financial year is conservative and low crude oil prices could work in India’s favour.

Speaking on February 11 in the Capital at the conclusion of a meeting of the RBI’s central board of directors, Das said the inflation forecast had taken all factors into consideration.

“The forward markets are giving a much more benign picture with regards to the oil prices but we have been very conservative in our assessment,” Das said.

“So if the oil prices go down significantly and if there is an advantage of other commodity prices, it will work to our favour in terms of leading to lower inflation.”