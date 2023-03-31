 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign trade policy to help India become major player in global trade: Auto Industry

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

India on Friday came out with a foreign trade policy with the objective of raising the country's outward shipments to USD 2 trillion by 2030, making the rupee a global currency and incentivising e-commerce exports.

SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said the auto industry would substantially benefit from the policy

Hailing the new foreign trade policy, the automobile industry on Friday said it would help enhance exports and India to become a significant player in global trade.

SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said the auto industry would substantially benefit from the policy with measures such as self-certification of origin, reduction of the threshold for status holders of exporters, enabling rupee payment and reduced export obligation under the EPCG (Export Promotion Capital Goods) scheme for electric vehicles.

"These measures will go a long way in propelling automobile exports from India, as Indian vehicle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on widening their exports footprint," he said in a statement.

Auto components industry body ACMA President Sunjay J Kapur said the policy is another step towards a digitally enabled Aatmanirbhar Bharat, coupled with measures that will drive India to become a significant player in the global trade.