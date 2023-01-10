 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fitch Ratings: Price volatility, infra constraints challenge India's target of expanding natural gas' energy share

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London (Image: Reuters)

Price volatility and infrastructure constraints are the two major risks in India's target of expanding natural  gas' share of energy, Fitch Ratings said in a report released on January 10.

India has a target of increasing the share of natural gas in total energy usage from six percent in 2017 to 15 percent by 2030.

According to Fitch, the target "remains exposed to risks of lower demand from price volatilities, and infrastructure constraints on importing and distributing natural gas".

"Progress on the target has been minimal – 6 percent share in 2021 – as natural gas growth has not managed to outpace total energy growth," the report released by the ratings agency stated.

"India’s natural gas share of the energy mix has stayed at 6 percent the past seven years, well below the global average of 24 percent, and dominated
by coal (57 percent of total) because of large domestic coal reserves," it added.