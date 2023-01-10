Fitch Ratings: Price volatility, infra constraints challenge India's target of expanding natural gas' energy share

Price volatility and infrastructure constraints are the two major risks in India's target of expanding natural gas' share of energy, Fitch Ratings said in a report released on January 10.

India has a target of increasing the share of natural gas in total energy usage from six percent in 2017 to 15 percent by 2030.

According to Fitch, the target "remains exposed to risks of lower demand from price volatilities, and infrastructure constraints on importing and distributing natural gas".

Also Read | Gas sector: Not out of the woods yet

"Progress on the target has been minimal – 6 percent share in 2021 – as natural gas growth has not managed to outpace total energy growth," the report released by the ratings agency stated.

"India’s natural gas share of the energy mix has stayed at 6 percent the past seven years, well below the global average of 24 percent, and dominated

by coal (57 percent of total) because of large domestic coal reserves," it added.

Price volatility is expected to limit the demand for natural gas from price-sensitive industrial and power sectors, the report suggested, adding that they may also switch to cheaper alternate fuels in the "absence of robust emission norms". Gas adoption for mobility and household fuel may also slow when "its price benefit against alternate fuels decreases", it pointed out. Also Read | KG basin to drive ONGC’s production growth in 2023, say analysts Deficient infrastructure "India’s inadequate gas pipeline network and our expectation of execution delays in some under construction projects may limit natural gas demand growth to lower than its intrinsic levels, even in times of low natural gas prices," Fitch said. The ratings agency added that "underutilised" existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) import infrastructure may slow new capex in the near to medium term, "creating temporary bottlenecks in case demand picks up sharply". Sustained high natural gas prices and customers switching to alternate fuels may squeeze developers’ returns and fresh capex plans, it added. Fitch, however, suggested that the demand from city gas distribution has been resilient, and is expected to grow with the penetration of the distribution network in new geographical areas. "We believe that the operationalisation of new city gas distribution

geographical areas, the price advantage of natural gas against

other fuels and increased adoption of natural gas to comply with pollution

norms would support long-term natural gas demand from CGD companies," it said. (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE