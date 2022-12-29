Fight onboard Thai Smile Bangkok-Kolkata flight started over passenger reclining seat

The all-out fight that broke out on a Thai Smile Airways plane earlier this week started because the passenger seated on seat 37C reclined his seat when the plane was taxiing and refused to put his seat in the upright position, according to the incident report and witness form submitted by the airline.
According to the report submitted by Thai Smile to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on December 29, the cabin crew of the Airbus A320 plane asked the passenger on 37C to straighten his seat but the passenger refused, saying he had a backache.
"The crew tried explaining that the seat must be in upright position so as not to hinder the path of passengers seated behind him in case of an evacuation. Or to prevent those to take brace position if needed in an emergency,” the report read.
However, the passenger refused and said that he travels often and that he was not afraid even if the crew report him to the pilot.
Following the altercation between the cabin crew and the passenger, other passengers started objecting to the behaviour of the passenger in seat 37C and then started fighting.
DGCA chief Arun Kumar said that as the incident happened in Bangkok and on the ground before departure and also because Thai Smile is a foreign operator the regulation of the state of registry shall apply in this incident.
The clip of the fight taking place on the Bangkok to Kolkata flight has been making rounds on Twitter since December 28 and shows two men arguing, with one of them standing in the aisle and the other, standing near a seat.
A cabin crew member can be seen trying to pacify them. In seconds, the argument turns ugly and the bespectacled man in the aisle holds the other man by his hair and starts slapping him. Several other men join him and slap the other man multiple times as the Thai Smile Airways cabin crew members try to stop the fight.
“Stop, please stop,” one of the women cabin crew staff says.
The incident happened on December 26 just before the plane was taxiing to the runway for take-off, news agency PTI reported, quoting a passenger who was on the plane. He said that he was worried about his mother who was sitting near the seat where the fight took place.
Later, other passengers and cabin crew pacified the individuals involved, he added.
The Thai Smile Airways video has emerged days after a viral video showed an IndiGo passenger and a woman cabin crew member involved in a heated exchange over the choice of meals on-board a flight from Istanbul to Delhi.