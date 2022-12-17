 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fatal attraction: At Twitter, Elon Musk is consistent about his inconsistency

Anjana Menon
Dec 17, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

Elon Musk's erratic behaviour makes him an object of curiosity and fatal attraction, couching ruthless ambition in the guise of universal good.

It is dangerous to see Elon Musk as a dark knight stamping out the world’s biggest problems, riding roughshod over corporate slick. (Image: Screen grab/The Joe Rogan Show)

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, to set speech free at an eye-watering $44 billion, is turning colicky. In a move characteristic of his theatrics, the social media platform silenced a few accounts which Musk claimed tracked his movements making him a target for terror attacks. Musk watchers have called him a hypocrite. In truth, he is only being consistent about his inconsistency.

A dithering Elon Musk is easy to chronicle because it is so public. Just a few weeks after he announced the bid to buy Twitter, he declared he was pulling out. Twitter sued him to complete the deal. He went on a blistering sacking spree, then recalled some of the employees to work saying they were ‘critical talent’. A few days on, after announcing he was done with the layoffs at Twitter, he sacked a few more. Reports suggest that after taking Twitter private, Musk is now looking for investors.

In short, Musk is a man in a hurry, and between pot-puffing, Mars-colonising, twitter-polling escapades, he swings wildly from decision to decision.

What makes Musk dangerous is that his erratic behaviour, so completely out of character with the staid corporate rhetoric that we are used to, makes him an object of curiosity and fatal attraction. A dark knight stamping out the world’s biggest problems, riding roughshod over corporate slick, seems a somewhat heroic figure.