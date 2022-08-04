FASTag led to Rs 2,800 crore in fuel saving due to reduced idling of vehicles at fee plazas: Govt

The Central government on August 4 said that as per an impact assessment study carried out in 2021, the use of FASTags have resulted in saving amounting to Rs 2,800 crore.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the use of FASTags resulted in an estimated fuel savings of around 35 crore liters per year and an estimated 9,78,200 tons of Carbon dioxide emission has been reduced.

He further added that since the government made the use of FASTags mandatory from February 2021, the penetration of FASTags and revenue collection from them has also increased.

Total collection from FASTag rose to Rs 33,274 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 25,291 crore in 2020-21, while penetration increased from 91.15 percent to 96.34 percent in 2021-22.

In 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways decided that all lanes of the fee plazas on the national highways would be declared as “FASTag lane”. More than 4.35 crore FASTags were issued till December 21.