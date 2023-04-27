Good news! Facebook parent Meta to resume hiring for these roles after May

Facebook parent Meta plans to resume hiring in key priority areas after completing layoffs in May 2023, as the company's advertising sales return to growth after three straight quarters of revenue decline on a yearly basis.

Over the past few months, Meta has taken several measures to aggressively cut costs and become a more nimble organisation, as the company embarks on what chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dubbed as a "year of efficiency".

Meta had announced plans to reduce its workforce by 21,000 people, with the first round of 11,000 job cuts happening in November 2022 and the second round of 10,000 layoffs announced in March 2023 and is set to complete in May 2023.

In a statement, Zuckerberg said they are "becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long term vision".

"So far we've gone through two of the three waves of restructuring and layoffs that we had planned for this year - in our recruiting and technical groups. In May, we're going to carry out our third wave across our business groups" Zuckerberg said during the company's earnings conference call on April 26. He mentioned that layoffs has been a "difficult process" but after it is done, they will have a "much more stable environment for employees".

Vikas SN