Expected normal monsoon may help RBI in inflation battle, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

The country can expect regular rainfall during the southwest monsoon season as a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and lower snow cover over the northern hemisphere are likely to counter the developing El Nino conditions, IMD said.

The average consumer inflation has overshot the RBI’s upper band in the last four quarters.

The prediction of normal monsoon season by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) will be a supporting factor for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its inflation battle, experts said.

However, they pointed out that the unevenness in rain distribution could have an impact on the projections going ahead.

The RBI has projected retail inflation to moderate to 5.2 percent in fiscal year 2024. Inflation stayed above 6 percent in January and February and may fall below 6 percent in March aided by a favourable base effect.

“Normal monsoon prediction by the IMD does bring in some good news for the inflation trajectory. However, the spatial and temporal distribution of rainfall during the season will be more important,” said Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist, HDFC Bank.