Reliance AGM 2022: Excited to work with Jio, says Qualcomm CEO

Reliance Industries and Qualcomm on August 29 announced the continuation of their partnership in rolling out 5G services in India.

“I'm excited to be working together on cloud-native, scalable, and exible 5G infrastructure, in both Millimeter Wave (mmWave) and sub-6GHz, to develop an ecosystem that can extend beyond India,” said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, while speaking at the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries. Jio's plans for reaching out 1,000 cities is ambitious, but I am confident in its ability to execute, he added.

Catch live updates of RIL'S 45th Annual General Meeting

The partnership will help to build the right solutions needed to achieve the goal of accelerating advanced communication technologies for socio-economic advancement of all Indians, he said.

Amon added that the partnerships between the two companies helped to deliver innovation at scale during the 4G rollout in 2016. Jio is poised to take it success to the next level with 5G, he said.

“To fully realise 5G's potential, Jio has spectrum bands that provide a well-balanced mix of capacity and coverage, mmWave will be a critical component of Jio's high-performance 5G network. With its extreme capacity, multi-Gigabit throughput, and ultra-low latency, it will enable fiber-like broadband through fixed wireless access, eliminating the need for fiber in inaccessible regions,” said Amon.

“Reliance has the scale to take these solutions across industries and geographies. Our strategic partnership and complementary strengths spanning sectors and industry verticals will enable us to tackle this vast opportunity,” he added.

Both the companies had announced a tie-up in 2020 as well to develop an open and interoperable interface compliant architecture-based 5G solutions based on homegrown technologies.

Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across multiple cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata by Diwali in October this year. The company plans to launch pan-India coverage by December 2023, said RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.