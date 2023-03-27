 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ED takes possession of Rs 245 cr worth Gurugram plots in money laundering case against Unitech

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has taken "possession" of 15 land parcels worth Rs 245 crore in Haryana's Gurugram in connection with a money laundering investigation against realty firm Unitech and its promoters.

The plots belong to Trikar Group, a benami group of Unitech, the agency said in a statement.

The ED had attached these immovable assets earlier under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and following its confirmation by the Adjudicating Authority of the PMLA, the agency has now taken the "physical possession" of these land parcels, the statement said.

The money laundering case against the Unitech group, its promoter brothers -- Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra -- and their family and others stems from multiple FIRs registered by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.