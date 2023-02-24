ED attaches Rs 305-crore assets linked to Joyalukkas on hawala charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which raided multiple premises linked to Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas, on February 24 said it has attached assets worth over Rs 305 crore on hawala charges.

The attached assets belong to Joy Alukkas Verghese, the owner of Joyalukkas, the ED said in a statement. The action was taken in a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) case, linked to the alleged transfer of "huge cash" to Dubai by the company through hawala channels.

The federal probe agency had carried out searches at multiple premises of the Thrissur-headquartered group on February 22.

"The attached assets include 33 immovable properties (valued at Rs 81.54 crore) consisting of land and residential building in Shobha City, Thrissur, three bank accounts (having deposits of Rs 91.22 lakh), three fixed deposits worth Rs 5.58 crore and shares of Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd (valued at Rs 217.81 crore)," the ED said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News