Worst of CAD behind India as economists cut forecasts after positive Q3 data

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

India's current account deficit narrowed sharply in October-December, data released last week showed.

An unexpectedly large fall in India's current account deficit (CAD) in October-December, coupled with a sharp downward revision in the July-September figure, has led economists to see a much more positive outturn for India's external balance for this year as well as the next.

India's current account balance is seen at about $70 billion – or 2.1 percent of GDP – in 2022-23 and then falling to $57 billion – or 1.6 percent of GDP – in 2023-24, according to a Moneycontrol survey of eight economists.

"It is clear now that the worst in terms of CAD is behind us," said Nikhil Gupta, chief economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "Based on January-February data on India's merchandise and services trade, it is clear that CAD will narrow further in January-March… Thus, we expect India's CAD at about $73 billion, or around 2.1 percent of GDP, in 2022-23."

Q3 surprise