 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Union Budget will pave way for building a developed India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI
Feb 05, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

Uttarakhand will especially benefit from schemes such as Shri Anna Yojana and the provisions made in the budget for agriculture, tourism and infrastructure, Prasad said at a press conference here as part of the BJP's countrywide discussion on the Union Budget.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said the Union Budget for 2023-24 will pave the way for the welfare of the poor and farmers and building a developed India.

Uttarakhand will especially benefit from schemes such as Shri Anna Yojana and the provisions made in the budget for agriculture, tourism and infrastructure, Prasad said at a press conference here as part of the BJP's countrywide discussion on the Union Budget.

"The Union Budget is in the interest of the people of the country. A roadmap for the development of the poor, farmers, youth and women is at the core of the budget for 2023-24," Prasad said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1.