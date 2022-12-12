 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Time has come to cut back on food subsidy bill, economists say

Shweta Punj
Dec 12, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

India’s subsidy bill, especially for food, needs to be pruned, economists said, and a part of those savings should be diverted towards infrastructure spending.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), a food security programme through which the poor received free food grains after the Covid-19 outbreak, has outlived its utility and the government should resist the temptation to overspend and shift its focus to infrastructure, economists said.

“There needs to be a more targeted approach,” DK Joshi, chief economist at Crisil, said while making a case for scaling back food subsidies. “There are 80 crore (800 million) beneficiaries under the scheme – that’s nearly 70 percent of the population – getting free food grains. We need continued focus on infrastructure,” Joshi said.

Arvind Panagariya, former vice chairman of Niti Aayog, the government’s think-tank, had said, “We need to get back to fiscal consolidation. That means restraining expenditure. Consumption demand is returning. Investment demand is robust. On poverty alleviation, we need simple cash transfers so people can use labour on building productive assets.”

However, an advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office said taking away subsidies is always tricky.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

“When have we ever seen subsidies getting rolled back?” the advisor asked.

Populist schemes