Sitharaman says new income tax regime lets people decide on consumption, saving

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government should not underestimate the ability of the taxpayer to make decisions on saving and consumption, with the new income tax regime giving them more freedom to choose.

In her Budget presented on February 1, Sitharaman renewed the push for the new tax system which was introduced three years ago but has not found many takers in the absence of exemptions and deductions.

To make it more attractive, Budget 2023-24 has offered lower tax rates and greater simplicity. The government hopes it will help shift the majority of individuals to the new system, which has also been made the default one.

“It (new income tax regime) has actually left more money in the hands of the people, the taxpayers, the households. So over and above what he pays as tax, the money left in his hands are for him to decide what you want to do with it,” Sitharaman said on February 11 in the Capital at the conclusion of a meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s central board of directors.

Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com