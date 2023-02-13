 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retail inflation surges to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

The latest inflation data comes days after the Reserve Bank of India raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent

Headline retail inflation has now been above the medium-term target of 4 percent for 40 consecutive months.

India's headline retail inflation rate jumped to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent, data released on February 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

At 6.52 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is significantly above the consensus estimate.

As per a Moneycontrol poll of 17 economists, inflation was seen rising to 6.1 percent in January.

Retail inflation has returned to 6 percent-plus territory after a two-month break. As for the medium-term target of 4 percent, CPI inflation has now been above it for 40 months in a row.