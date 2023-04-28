 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.79% in March

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.79 per cent in March compared to 6.16 per cent in February this year, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.79 per cent compared to 6.16 per cent for the previous month (February 2023) and 5.35 per cent during the corresponding month (March 2022) a year before," an official statement said.

Similarly, it stated that food inflation stood at 5.02 per cent against 6.13 per cent in the previous month and 6.27 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for March 2023 increased by 0.6 points and stood at 133.3 points. It was 132.7 points in February 2023.