Piyush Goyal says India will achieve target of 20% ethanol-blended petrol by 2025; maize to play important role

PTI
May 03, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Addressing a national seminar on maize to ethanol, Goyal said ethanol is a "sunrise sector" and asked the industry to set up factories for manufacturing of this green fuel which can operate on dual feed stock (sugarcane and food grains).

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that the country will achieve the target of 20 per cent blending of ethanol with petrol by 2025 and asserted that maize crop will play an important role in implementation of this programme.

Addressing a national seminar on maize to ethanol, Goyal said ethanol is a "sunrise sector" and asked the industry to set up factories for manufacturing of this green fuel which can operate on dual feed stock (sugarcane and food grains).

The minister highlighted that the blending of ethanol with petrol has increased to 10 per cent in 2021-22 marketing year from just 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 on the back of efforts made by farmers and industry, aided by favourable government policies.

He said the supply of ethanol to oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased to 408 crore litre in 2021-22 from 38 crore litre in 2013-14.

