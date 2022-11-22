 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deal flow declines 42% in volume in October, expected to pick up in first quarter of next year: Prashant Mehra of Grant Thornton Bharat

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST

There are a lot of incoming deals and deal closures in the month of November, claimed Mehra. However, October has the slowest month in terms of deal volumes in CY22.

Prashant Mehra, Partner, Grant Thornton (Image: CNBC TV18/Screengrab)

The flow of deals in October dropped by over 40 percent on-year, and the quantum of deals is likely to gain momentum in the first quarter of next year, according to Prashant Mehra, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

According to the Grant Thornton deal tracker report, October recorded the lowest volume witnessed in 2022. There was a 42 percent fall in volumes and a significant 77 percent decline in values as compared to October 2021.

During the month, 129 deals valued at USD 2.1 billion were recorded, as per the report.

Mehra, while speaking to CNBC TV-18, said there are a lot of incoming deals and deal closures in the month of November.

“If we look at year-to-date (YTD) and compare it with last year, we are still 50 percent higher in terms of value,” the expert added. “Whereas the volume increase has been a meagre 2-3 percent.”

YTD 2022 recorded 23 initial public offerings (IPO) with an issue size of USD 8.8 billion, and YTD qualified institutional placement (QIP) saw 12 issues raising USD 1.1 billion, the report said.