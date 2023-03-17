 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No proposal to reduce subsidy on fertilisers: Govt

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

The government on Friday said that there is no proposal to reduce subsidies on fertilisers in the country.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said, "No such study to understand the impact of reducing fertiliser subsidy on farmers has been conducted so far."

In a separate reply, the minister said the government at present has no plan to control the rates of P&K fertilisers under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme.

The government provides subsidy on both urea and non-urea fertilisers to ensure farmers get the soil nutrients at affordable rates.