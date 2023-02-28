 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to 'Caa3'

Feb 28, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

The decision to downgrade the ratings is driven by Pakistan's "increasingly fragile liquidity" and external position that significantly "raises default risks", Moody's said.

Moody's Investors Service on February 28 said it has downgraded the Pakistan government's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to "Caa3" from Caa1.

The decision to downgrade the ratings is driven by Moody's assessment that Pakistan's "increasingly fragile liquidity" and external position significantly "raises default risks" to a level consistent with a Caa3 rating, the ratings agency said in a release.

Moody's added that it has also downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P)Caa3 from (P)Caa1.

The agency further noted that it has changed the country's outlook to "stable from negative".