Mobile phone exports from India crosses $11 billion; Apple clocks 50% share

Apr 12, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said that mobile phone export from India has doubled to surpass Rs 90,000 crore, about $11.12 billion, in the financial year (FY) 2022-23 from Rs 45,000 crore in FY22.

Mobile phone exports from India reached close to $11.12 billion with iPhone maker Apple accounting for around half of the total exports, according to industry body ICEA and estimates from industry sources.

"No economy or sector in the economy can become a great and vibrant global economy without large exports. The mobile phone export juggernaut continues. Riding on the 100 percent growth in mobile phone exports, which have crossed Rs 90,000 crore for FY 2022-23, electronics exports have also grown by 58 percent to Rs 1,85,000 crore. It is extremely satisfying that we have crossed the targeted figure of Rs 75,000 crore for the year," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

The government has set a target of $10 billion worth of mobile phone exports from the country.