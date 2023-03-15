 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Trade deficit narrows to $17.43 billion in February 2023; exports, imports contract

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Merchandise exports dropped by 8.8 percent to $33.88 billion during the month, whereas, imports declined to $51.31 billion.

A significant growth in exports came from the sale of petroleum products in FY23 (Representative image)

India's trade deficit came in at $17.43 billion in February 2023, which is narrower as compared to $18.75 billion in the year-ago period, as per the official data released on March 15.

The numbers are also marginally lower as compared to the preceding month, as the trade deficit stood at $17.76 billion in January 2023.

The total imports in February amounted to $51.31 billion, which was around 8 percent lower as compared to $55.90 billion in the year-ago period. However, it was higher month-on-month, as the imports stood at $50.66 billion in January.

Merchandise exports contracted by 8.8 percent in February to $33.88 billion, as against $37.15 billion in the year-ago period. A marginal increase was recorded as compared to the preceding month, when it stood at $32.91 billion.