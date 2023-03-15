 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's inflation target may need a rethink in the face of global trends: MPC's Ashima Goyal

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Mar 15, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

The government of India decides the inflation target for the rate-setting panel for a period of five years.

MPC member Ashima Goyal

India may need to review its inflation target given that prices in the rest of the world is on a rise, according to a member of the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, which sets the key policy rates.

“As many people have flagged, if you are moving towards higher inflation rates in the rest of the world because the China factor that was keeping inflation low is moderating, then maybe, we need to rethink our long-term inflation target or could be that the (inflation) gap between India and the rest of the world will go,” Ashima Goyal said at a CII event in response to a question on why India targets inflation at 4 percent and not at 5 percent.

“The rest of the world will also have inflation at 4 percent… So, this is an area where we could see some changes as we learn what is happening,” Goyal added.

India adopted the so-called flexible inflation targeting regime in 2015 when the central government signed a pact with the Reserve Bank of India. This was followed up with the setting up of a six-membered MPC, which includes three external members and three representatives of the RBI, including the governor.