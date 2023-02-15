 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Indian shares rise as beaten-down IT stocks recover

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.48% higher at 18,015.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.40% to 61,275.09. Both the indexes had fallen more than 0.4% earlier in the session.

Financials have improved aggregate Q3 performance of India Inc.

Indian shares overcame a lacklustre start to close higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nifty reclaiming the 18,000 mark after three weeks, helped by a recovery in IT stocks and as the return of foreign investors continued.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.48% higher at 18,015.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.40% to 61,275.09. Both the indexes had fallen more than 0.4% earlier in the session.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes gained, with the information technology (IT) index rising 1.13%.

The index was under pressure earlier in the session after data showed U.S. retail inflation rose in January, fanning fears of further rate hikes and slowing the economy of a country that accounts for a bulk of revenue for Indian IT firms.