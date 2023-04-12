 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Indian economy today is transparent, open and watchable, says Nirmala Sitharaman to US business community

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

Addressing a luncheon meeting of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, Sitharaman told representatives of the top US companies that these are results of the pathbreaking and futuristic reforms, including digitisation being undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.

Indian economy today is transparent, open and watchable, says Nirmala Sitharaman to US business community

The Indian economy today is transparent, open and watchable, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the American business community on Tuesday making a strong pitch before them to come and invest in India and be part of the country's amazing growth story.

Addressing a luncheon meeting of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, Sitharaman told representatives of the top US companies that these are results of the pathbreaking and futuristic reforms, including digitisation being undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.

"Digitisation has had an immense impact on the Indian economy, bringing transparency," Sitharaman said.

Earlier, nearly 40 per cent of the Indian economy was grey.