India-China trade climbs to $135.98 billion in 2022, trade deficit crosses $100 billion for first time

Jan 13, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

The trade between India and China has touched an all-time high of USD 135.98 billion in 2022 while New Delhi's trade deficit with Beijing crossed for the first time a USD 100 billion mark despite frosty bilateral relations, according to data released by the Chinese customs on Friday.

The total India-China trade for 2022 has climbed to 135.98 billion, overtaking the USD 125 billion mark a year earlier by registering an 8.4 per cent increase, according to the annual Chinese customs data.

China's exports to India climbed to USD 118.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 21.7 per cent.

During 2022, China's imports from India dwindled to USD 17.48 billion, a year-on-year decline of 37.9 per cent.

The trade deficit for India stood at USD 101.02 billion, crossing the 2021 figure of USD 69.38 billion.

This is the first time the trade deficit, a serious concern constantly expressed by India, has crossed the USD 100 billion mark.