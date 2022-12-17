 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Council decriminalises 3 offences, focus now on widening tax base

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

The latest meeting of the GST Council comes nearly six months after it's previous one in Chandigarh

The GST Council on December 17 decided to decriminalise three types of offences and also clarified that insurance companies' no-claim bonus would not attract tax amid a series of decisions it took at its 48th meeting.

Meeting through video conference, the council decided that obstruction or preventing any officer in the discharge of duties, deliberate tempering of material evidence and failure to supply the information would no longer be an offence.

It also said the goods and services tax (GST) rate on ethyl alcohol supplied to refineries for blending with petrol would be cut to 5 percent from 18 percent.

The council clarified that the compensation cess of 22 percent was applicable on vehicles fulfilling all four conditions: being popularly known as an SUV (sports utility vehicle), engine capacity of at least 1500 cc, length greater than 4000 mm, and a ground clearance of more than 170 mm. Confusion had arisen after some states were treating SUVs differently.

Speaking at a post-meeting briefing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said whether or not MUVs fall into the above category would be examined by the council's fitment committee.

"The clarification of SUV category is a welcome change," said Asish Philip, Partner, Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys. "However, words like 'popularly known as SUV' will be the subject matter of interpretation and future disputes."