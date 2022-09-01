GST collections spike 28% over last year to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in August

India collected Rs 1.44 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August, registering an increase of 28 percent from the mop-up a year back, the finance ministry said on September 1.

However, when compared to the money collected in July, the August GST mop-up was 4 percent lower.

"For six months in a row, the monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore mark," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Of the total GST collections, Central GST was Rs 24,710 crore, while State GST was Rs 30,951 crore. Integrated GST was Rs 77,782 crore and cess was Rs 10,168 crore.

The government settled Rs 29,524 crore to Central GST and Rs 25,119 crore to State GST from Integrated GST. As such, post settlement, the total revenue of the Centre and the States in July was Rs 54,234 crore and Rs 56,070 crore, respectively.

So far in FY23, total GST collections have amounted to Rs 7.46 lakh crore, 33 percent more than what was collected in the first five months of FY22.

"This is a clear impact of various measures taken by the (GST) Council in the past to ensure better compliance. Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis," the finance ministry said.