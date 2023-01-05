 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to waive off import duty on electrolysers to give initial push to green hydrogen: RK Singh

Sweta Goswami
Jan 05, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST

MNRE secretary BS Bhalla told to Moneycontrol that no green hydrogen consumption mandates have been decided as of now. But he said the mission permits a mandate if decided in the future.

Power Minister RK Singh (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfRKSingh)

A day after the Union Cabinet cleared the much awaited National Green Hydrogen Mission, Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said that other than the incentives being planned, the government is also planning to waive off import duty on electrolysers for a short period, after which heavy duties shall kick in.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi on January 5, Singh said the Rs 17,490 crore-worth of incentives for production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers will mostly be a “production linked incentive (PLI)".

“The PLI for electrolyses will cover the manufacturing of 15 GW (15,000 MW) of capacity. But, we expect the overall electrolyser manufacturing capacity to be almost 60 GW in India, which could be the largest in the world. The final details of the PLI scheme will be released soon as it will have to be approved by the Cabinet,” Singh told reporters.

“But apart from the PLIs, we are also planning to not impose any duty on import of electrolysers till a cut-off date, let’s say 2025-26. By 2025-26 we expect the domestic manufacturing capacity of electrolysers to come up and thereafter, heavy import duties will kick in. After the cut-off date we expect stakeholders to use electrolysers made in India,” the minister said.

He added that the PLI for green hydrogen production will be valid “only for the first few years”. “This is because I believe the cost of green hydrogen of India will be competitive in not more than 2-3 years. In fact, it is already competitive due to high international prices of oil and petroleum.”

Nearly Rs 13,000 crore of the Rs 17,490 crore will be given as incentives for the production of green hydrogen and the remaining amount (Rs 4,490 crore) will be for manufacturing of electrolysers. But BS Bhalla, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) said the funds are flexible, meaning, within the bucket of Rs 17,490 crore the break-up for the two sectors could be changed if the industry demands so.