 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Gold steadies on dollar pullback; Fed rate-hike fears weigh

Reuters
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Spot gold held its ground at $1,837.50 per ounce by 1056 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since early January on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,847.60.

Gold prices were steady on Thursday due to a slight pullback in the dollar and bond yields, although gains were kept in check by evidence of a resilient U.S. economy that could offer room for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,837.50 per ounce by 1056 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since early January on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,847.60.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased, while the dollar slipped 0.3% against its rivals after hitting a near six-week peak on Wednesday, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

"Gold is seeing a 'dead cat bounce' or a temporary recovery after a significant decline on some bargain hunting. Recession fears are lending some support to the gold market as is a modest correction in the dollar," said independent analyst Ross Norman.