Gold steadies on dollar pullback; Fed rate-hike fears weigh

Gold prices were steady on Thursday due to a slight pullback in the dollar and bond yields, although gains were kept in check by evidence of a resilient U.S. economy that could offer room for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,837.50 per ounce by 1056 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since early January on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,847.60.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased, while the dollar slipped 0.3% against its rivals after hitting a near six-week peak on Wednesday, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

"Gold is seeing a 'dead cat bounce' or a temporary recovery after a significant decline on some bargain hunting. Recession fears are lending some support to the gold market as is a modest correction in the dollar," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

For now, the path of least resistance is lower and bears have the upper hand, Norman added. Gold prices have fallen 4.7% this month, on track for the biggest monthly drop since June 2021 if losses hold.

IT stocks soar over three sessions, large-caps remain the darlings Strong retail sales numbers on Wednesday, after Tuesday's data showing stubbornly high U.S. inflation for last month, have reinforced concern that the Fed would keep interest rates higher for longer given a resilient American economy. Several Fed policymakers this week have signalled that more increases are needed to bring inflation down to the central bank's 2% target. Higher interest rates discourage investment in non-yielding gold, although it is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. In the physical market, India's January gold imports plunged 76% from a year earlier to a 32-month low, a government source told Reuters. Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.1% to $21.64 per ounce, platinum was steady at $915.25 and palladium fell 0.2% to $1,461.51.

