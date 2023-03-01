 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global slowdown hits India, Nomura sees poor growth for next 2 years

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

"Overall, India’s growth drivers are slowly fizzling," noted Nomura analysts after data revealed that India's GDP growth slowed down in the December quarter.

Markets are looking forward to a low inflation rate in FY24. However, this will mainly benefit the rural economy.

Global challenges seem to be finally catching up with India as it is reflected in brokerage firm Nomura's analysis of the disappointing growth numbers from the country’s December-quarter (Q4) performance. The firm anticipates a slowdown in growth in FY24 with chances of further downside in the following year.

“India’s Q4 2022 GDP growth was disappointed, moderating to 4.4 percent on-year from 6.3 percent in Q3. This is partly due to base effects and past revisions. That said, growth also slowed sequentially (to 1.0 percent from 1.8 percent in Q3),” the research note said. The firm observed weaker momentum in domestic demand for private consumption as well as fixed investment.

However, the only positive outcome of weak domestic demand is that imports have weakened faster than exports. Also, demand for services has boosted services exports, offsetting weakness in goods export.