India's growth rate cycle has likely peaked, says Nomura

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 01, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Nomura expects India's GDP growth to fall to 5.2 percent in FY24 from around 7 percent in the current financial year

India's growth cycle may have already peaked, Nomura economists have said, even as the government has expressed confidence that the latest GDP numbers showed the economic recovery was gaining momentum.

"We believe India's growth rate cycle has peaked and a broad-based slowdown is underway," Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note on November 30.

"While lower inflation should help support private consumption in coming months, the lagged effects of tighter financial conditions and weak global demand will weigh on both investment and exports, while the post pandemic catch-up in services is largely complete," they added.

Varma and Nandi's comments come after data released by the statistics ministry showed India's GDP growth fell to 6.3 percent in July-September from 13.5 percent in April-June, largely due to the fading away of a favourable base effect.

Speaking to reporters after the release of the data, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on November 30 the economy's performance in July-September showed it had maintained its momentum and the country is on track to grow by 6.8-7 percent in FY23 and build on its growth recovery further in FY24 as well.

However, according to Nomura, the underlying details of the latest GDP data is a "mixed bag" and expects India's growth to fall to 5.2 percent in FY24 from around 7 percent in the current financial year.