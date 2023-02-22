 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global shares follow Wall Street lower in rate hike fears

Associated Press
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

France's CAC 40 slipped nearly 0.8% in early trading to 7,252.50. Germany's DAX fell 0.7% to 15,290.37. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.9% to 7,902.44. The futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher.

Global shares declined Wednesday after stocks tumbled on Wall Street as worries persist about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on the global economy.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.3% to finish at 27,104.32. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,314.50. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.7% to 2,417.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 20,423.84, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% to 3,291.15.

New Zealands central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-point to 4.75% to try to wrestle down inflation. The increase, which can raise the borrowing costs for consumers on everything from credit cards to mortgages, comes despite widespread economic pain from a devastating cyclone.