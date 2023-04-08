 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global headwinds to slowdown GDP growth; India resilient than many large economies: HDFC Chairman Parekh

Apr 08, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Global headwinds are likely to slow down India's GDP growth, but the country is more resilient than many large economies, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said on Saturday.

India has enough tailwinds with political stability, vaccine security, food security, a robust domestic consumption-based economy, digitisation initiatives and a robust regulatory system for the financial sector, Parekh said at SPJIMR's Centre for Family Business and Entrepreneurship (CFBE) event.

"India is not immune to the global shocks but has proved to be more resilient than many large economies. For sure, India's GDP growth will slow down because of global headwinds," he said.  For startups, he said, "many investors still have plenty of dry powder for good, innovative ideas, but the days of cash burn and high valuations are behind us".

Entrepreneurship in India has exploded because of the conducive startup environment in the country and India has the third largest number of startups after the US and China, Parekh said.