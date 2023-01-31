Economic Survey 2023: Startup job creation galloped 36% to 269,000 jobs last year

About 48% of the country’s startups are from Tier II & III cities, signalling a tremendous grassroots potential, according to government's survey. (Representative Image)

At a time when startups have been on a layoff spree, the Economic Survey 2023 has highlighted that direct jobs created by young companies jumped 36 percent to 269,000 last year. Meanwhile, the total number of jobs created by startups in the last 5 years has crossed 9 lakh.

According to the Survey, the number of recognised startups in the country has increased from 452 in 2016 to 84,012 in 2022. About 48 percent of the country’s startups are from Tier II & III cities, signalling a tremendous grassroots potential, it added.

The Survey also said that the rate of job creation by startups in 2022 was 64 percent higher than the average of the previous three years.

Earlier, the commerce and industry ministry’s data for the period January 2016- July 2022 showed that Maharashtra had created the most number of startup jobs at 1.46 lakh.

In the pecking order, Karnataka, which houses the tech hub of Bengaluru, was a distant second with over 1.03 lakh jobs. Delhi ranks third with 87,643 jobs and Uttar Pradesh with 67,694 comes next.

In terms of the number of startups registered in the last six years, Maharashtra again took the pole position with 13,519, followed by Karnataka at 8,881, Delhi at 8,636, and Uttar Pradesh at 6,654.

Moreover, one of the most important points made in the Economic Survey 2023 was about flipping of startups. Typically, “flipping” happens at the early stage of the startups, driven by commercial, taxation and personal preferences of founders and investors. Some companies decide to “flip” because the major market of their product is offshore.

The Survey said that startups are now exploring "reverse-flipping", or shifting their domicile back to India, a month after it emerged that such a shift by fintech unicorn PhonePe cost its investors around Rs 8,000 crore.