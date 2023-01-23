 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel prices on January 23: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 23, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices drifted lower in early trade on January 23, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in east Asia, but held on to most of last week's gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year.

Brent crude futures retreated by 46 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $87.17 at 0031 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 40 cents, also down 0.5 percent, to $81.24 a barrel.

Last week Brent rose 2.8 percent, while the US benchmark logged a 1.8 percent gain.