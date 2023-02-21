 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Fuel Prices on February 21: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady across metro cities on February 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

Also Read: Brent oil lower amid stronger dollar, caution ahead of Fed minutes

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Feb 19, 2023

Sunday, 19th February, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Feb 19, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Sunday, 19th February, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Feb 19, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show