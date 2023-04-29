 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel prices on April 29: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major metros

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

Oil prices gained about 2 percent on April 28 after U.S. data showed crude output was declining while fuel demand was growing.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both the fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Brent crude futures rose $1.16, or 1.5 percent, to $79.53 a barrel by 12:24 p.m. EDT (1624 GMT), while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.99, or 2.7 percent, to $76.75.

