Firms' inflation expectations fell to 4.53% in February, IIM survey shows

Inflation expectations of producers fell in February after a one-month blip although hopes about their businesses worsened, according to a new survey.

According to the latest Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES) of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), released on April 3, one-year ahead inflation expectations of Indian companies declined by 26 basis points from 4.79 percent in January to 4.53 percent in February.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The fall in inflation expectations will be music to the ears of policymakers, especially those from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), whose Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on April 3.

