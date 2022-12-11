 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economist Indranil Pan expects two more hikes to reach terminal rate

Dec 11, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST

What emerged from the monetary policy commentary is that the policy makers remained more uncertain about the inflation trajectory than the growth trajectory.

After hiking the rates by 50 bps at the last three policy meetings, the Reserve Bank of India delivered a 35-bps hike at its Monetary Policy Committee meeting last week. The governor indicated that the RBI delivered a hike that was akin to the market consensus but stopped short of any discussion if it was therefore a good monetary policy or not.

At the press meet, Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India, Dr Michael Patra indicated that all the options were discussed – that of a 25, 35 and a 50 bps increase but the committee chose to do a 35 bps. While the extent of the rate increase was as per market expectations, some were also possibly looking for a signal that the RBI has come to an end to the cycle. This is a space where the RBI disappointed the market. It was a split 4:2 decision that favoured a retention of the stance of “remaining focused on withdrawal of accommodation”.

What emerged from the monetary policy commentary is that the policy makers remained more uncertain about the inflation trajectory than the growth trajectory. GDP is now being expected at 6.8 percent for FY23 by the RBI (Yes Bank estimate at 6.9 percent). The consumer confidence survey that was available to the RBI before the decision indicated that the future expectations index of consumer confidence improved, after being steady in the previous three rounds of survey. Households displayed lower pessimism on the prevailing employment conditions vis-à-vis the previous survey round.

More importantly, they were more optimistic on the employment outlook. And what was heartening to see in the survey was that the outlook on discretionary spending moved to the positive terrain for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. What this indicates is that even with interest rate increases and sticky inflation, domestic demand is holding up well. The positive story on domestic demand is important as global growth headwinds are likely to become stronger in 2023 than in 2022.

In my opinion, the focus for the moment is once more squarely on inflation. At the press conference, the RBI governor stated that the worst of inflation is behind us but, the battle is not yet over. No doubt there are some positive news on the inflation front. Food inflation is expected to cool with the arrival of the winter crop (this has led to a sharp drop in the vegetable prices in November). This is likely to enable the Headline retail inflation to progressively come down.

On the other hand, global crude oil prices are lower, but this might not have any significant impact on the headline CPI as pump prices of diesel and petrol have been held steady since May 2022. As per the survey of the RBI, 3-month and 1-year ahead inflation expectations of the households has come down by 40 bps and 20 bps respectively.