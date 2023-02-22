 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Demographic dividend under threat as Indians head back to farms

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

India overtook China to become the world's most populous country in 2023. But the problems for those already looking for work are mounting

For years, India’s burgeoning working-age population has been seen as a window of opportunity.

In a speech last year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Patra referred to the country’s demographics as one of the four engines “that can power India…towards becoming an economic superpower”.

Comparing India's working-age population ratio with that of China, Brazil, the US and Japan, Patra pointed out India's advantage — a working-age population ratio that will keep rising till 2045.

