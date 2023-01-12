 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPI inflation falls again in December, hits 1-year low of 5.72%

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Headline retail inflation has now spent 39 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent

India's headline retail inflation rate eased to a one-year low of 5.72 percent in December from 5.88 percent the previous month, data released on January 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.

At 5.72 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is below the consensus estimate.

As per a Moneycontrol poll, inflation was seen little changed in December at 5.9 percent.

This is the third month in a row that CPI inflation has fallen. It is also the second month in a row that it has come in lower than the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6 percent mandate.

As for the medium-term target of 4 percent, CPI inflation has now exceeded it for 39 months in a row.

December inflation internals