Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 135, domestic cooking gas stays unchanged

The prices of 19-kg commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been slashed by Rs 135 each in the four metro cities across the country, according to an ANI news alert.

Each of the commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi as against Rs 2,355.50 earlier.

In Kolkata, the commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2322, in Mumbai the revised price stands at Rs 2171.50, and in Chennai the new rate is Rs 2373, according to ANI.

The rates of the domestic LPG cylinders, however, remained unchanged. On May 1, the 19-kg LPG cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 102 from Rs 2,253.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the prices of domestic LPG prices twice last month. From May 19, the prices were raised by Rs 3.50 to Rs 1,003 in Delhi for a 14-kg cylinder.

Earlier on May 7, domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. The cost of the 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder were raised by Rs 50 to Rs 999.50 per cylinder.

Cooking gas cylinder prices were increased for the first time in March 2022 since October 2021. The prices were on a freeze since then, despite the cost of raw material spiralling.