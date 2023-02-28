 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Centre's fiscal deficit widens to Rs 11.91 lakh crore in April-January, 67.8% of FY23 target

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 17.55 lakh crore for the current financial year, or 6.4 percent of the GDP

The Finance Ministry building situated in North Block, New Delhi

The central government's fiscal deficit for the first 10 months of 2022-23 widened to Rs 11.91 lakh crore, data released on February 28 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

At Rs 11.91 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for April 2022-January 2023 accounts for 67.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23.

The fiscal deficit in the first 10 months of the last financial year was 58.9 percent of that year's target.

The Centre made an upward revision in its fiscal deficit target for 2022-23 in the 2023 Budget to Rs 17.55 lakh crore from Rs 16.61 lakh crore. However, with the size of India's economy this year set to exceed the Budget estimate, the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP is seen unchanged from the initial target of 6.4 percent.