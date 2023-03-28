 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre working to reduce logistics cost to GDP to 7.5% in 5 years: Amit Shah

Mar 28, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Addressing the annual session of Assocham, Amit Shah said, without the development of the country's infrastructure and reduction of logistics costs, development was not possible.

The government is working to bring down logistics cost to GDP to 7.5 per cent from the current 13 per cent, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Tuesday.

Addressing the annual session of Assocham, Shah said, without the development of the country's infrastructure and reduction of logistics costs, development was not possible.

The logistics cost in India is 13 per cent to the GDP as compared eight per cent in the rest of the world, making it difficult for Indian exports to compete globally, he said.

"We will have to remove the eight per cent and 13 per cent gap. We have formulated a framework for the next five years. I can assure you that we will reach 7.5 per cent logistics cost in the next five years," he said.