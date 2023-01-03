 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget must keep fiscal policy accommodative; consolidate without affecting recovery: NIPFP’s Chakraborty

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Jan 03, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

Fiscal consolidation through tax buoyancy rather than expenditure compression will be a relatively less painful path towards economic growth recovery, according to Lekha Chakraborty.

Lekha Chakraborty

The Union government must keep the fiscal policy accommodative to support growth recovery amid an uncertain global situation and monetary tightening, according to Lekha S Chakraborty, a professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table her budget for FY24 on February 1 amid expectations that the fiscal deficit will be lowered from this year’s targeted 6.4 percent of gross domestic product.

While the finance ministry has targeted lowering the budget deficit to below 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26, the path to that goal is not clear. The government must reconsider the 3 percent of GDP target under the fiscal rules, Chakraborty, who is also an elected member of the governing board of management at the International Institute of Public Finance, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

NIPFP is an autonomous research institute under the Ministry of Finance.

The budget should not focus on short-term benefits designed to win elections, Chakraborty said. Edited excerpts:

The Centre’s fiscal deficit has been brought down from over 9 percent in FY21. How difficult will it be to take the deficit to 4.5 percent by FY26?