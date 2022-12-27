 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 must target fiscal consolidation while supporting specific sectors: NIPFP’s Pandey

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Given the uncertain global environment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also needs to focus on capex, as also on labour-intensive manufacturing.

Radhika Pandey

India’s central government must aim to lower its fiscal deficit gradually while taking measures to tackle sector-specific issues in the upcoming budget for 2023-2024, according to Radhika Pandey, Senior Fellow at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), an autonomous research institute under the Ministry of Finance.

“The budget needs to focus on a number of sectors which still require handholding and support, while at the same time managing fiscal consolidation,” added Pandey.

Pandey was the Lead Co-Ordinator for the Ministry of Finance-instituted task force on public debt management, and has also worked as a member of various research teams, such as the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission.

“There is a tightrope walk required between supporting some sectors, continuing with frontloading capital expenditure, and managing fiscal constraints,” she added.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present her budget for the next financial year on February 1 amid heightened expectations that the government would keep the focus on lowering the deficit towards the medium-term target of below 4.5 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) by 2025-2026.

Various sectors have shared their list of demands with the Finance Minister, who also has to tackle the headwinds to growth from a looming global slowdown as well as the risks from a resurgence of Covid in China. Further, the full impact of the sharp monetary tightening is yet to play out, and would likely constrain spending in the year ahead.