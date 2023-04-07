 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analysis | How farmers, policymakers can brace for uncertain weather patterns

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Apr 07, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

India is among the worst affected globally by climate change, with its agriculture sector hit hard by rising temperatures, freak rainfall, and changing seasons.

Over the past few months, large swathes of the sub-continent have witnessed heat alerts in February, followed by untimely rains and weather events, including hailstorms.

The stereotypical representation of the Indian farmer peering at the skies as he waits for the onset of the monsoon is an enduring one. Unfortunately, not much has changed for millions, who continue to be dependent on the annual monsoon showers and are impacted by the intensifying vagaries of nature that are exacerbated by climate change.

Intense heatwaves threaten farm productivity even as the winters shorten, unseasonal rains and hailstorms destroy standing crops, and the spectre of below-normal monsoon rainfall risks incomes, growth and inflation.

“Agrarian seasons in India have been shifting for the past one or two years now,” Indra Shekhar Singh, an independent agriculture analyst told Moneycontrol. “The conventional wisdom is not working anymore.”

