Economic Survey 2023: Auto sector to play a critical role in India's shift to green energy

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

The auto sector’s importance is gauged by the fact that it contributes 7.1 percent to the overall GDP and 49 percent to the manufacturing GDP while generating direct and indirect employment of 3.7 crore as at the end of 2021

Indian Auto Industry

The Economic Survey 2023 has affirmed that the automotive industry will play a critical role in India's transition to green energy.

Tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on January 31, the Economic Survey projects that the domestic electric vehicles (EV) market is expected to average a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 percent between 2022 and 2030 and is expected to hit 1 crore units in this period.

The Survey affirmed that the EV industry will create 5 crore direct and indirect jobs by 2030 and to support and nurture this development, the government has undertaken multiple steps.

It hailed the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, which was published on August 24, 2022, to ensure environmentally sound management of waste batteries. "Notifying these rules is a transformative step towards promoting the circular economy.”